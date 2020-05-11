The area summertime American Legion District 17 baseball season has officially been canceled, but six of the eight teams from the league will hold an equivalent independent league instead.
The regular-season competition could start Saturday, July 2 and run until the first week of August, possibly ending with a championship tournament. Teams could play 20 or 21 games. Rainouts would not be made up.
The District 17 campaign was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Legion state and region tournaments, along with the World Series, also have been canceled.
The six independent teams, with high-school-age rosters a maximum of 20 players, would be Arlington Post 139, Alexandria 129, Falls Church 130, McLean 270, Springfield 176 and Vienna 180. Vienna, 36-4 last summer, is the defending District 17 and state champion and Mid-Atlantic Region 2 runner-up.
Fairfax 177 and Centreville 1995 of District 17 would not participate. The independent teams would be allowed to wear their Legion uniforms, but cannot use Legion team names.
The league will be call the Northern Virginia Independent Veteran’s League.
“Once we get started playing, we can take up other issues, like if we’ll have a season-ending tournament,” said District 17 commissioner Bob Romano, who also manages Arlington 139. “This gives players a chance to play. Right now we’re trying to get the groundwork done so we will be ready to play if we can get the fields.”
Romano said it has not been determined whether single games would be seven or nine innings.
“Since the players haven’t played for months, we’ll have to be careful with the pitchers, not having them throw very
much,” Ramono said. “The players will be happy just to be playing.”
Details and the schedules are still be arranged, but the six teams could play single games against league opponents on Tuesday and Thursday nights. Then on weekends the squads might have doubleheaders against similar independent teams from other areas like, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Hagerstown, Madison County, Stafford and Winchester – traveling to some of those contests for those twin bills.
The districts in those areas also have canceled their summertime Legion seasons.
Again, Romano said the details of the independent schedule and any traveling the teams do and to where they might travel will be worked out in coming weeks.
NOTE: The cancellation of the Legion season also means there will be no traditional July 4 morning-time District 17 all-star game at Waters Field in Vienna, a popular event that is well-attended.
