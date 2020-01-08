The Arlington County government’s 51st annual tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. at Wakefield High School.
The program – “Prayers of a King” – will be performed as a play that includes live music, dance and spoken word.
The program will be produced in partnership with Encore Stage & Studio’s Flip the Script production of selected scenes from “The Day Nothing Happened,” which looks at the 1959 integration of Stratford Junior High School.
The program is free and open to the community. For information, see the Website at www. mlktribute.org.
