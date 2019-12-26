The Leadership Center for Excellence will host its annual “Meet the Chair” event in conjunction with George Mason University on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m. on Mason’s Arlington campus.
The 2020 Arlington County Board chairman – expected to be Libby Garvey – will outline goals and policy positions for the coming year, and will take questions from the audience.
Admission is free, but registration is requested. For information and to register, see the Website at www.leadercenter.org.
