Arlington celebrates latest crop of Neighborhood College graduates

Members of the Arlington Neighborhood College Class of 2018 are shown after receiving their graduation certificates from Arlington County Board Chairman Katie Cristol at the County Board meeting on June 19.  Pictured at the top, from left, are County Board members Erik Gutshall, John Vihstadt, Christian Dorsey and Libby Garvey. Standing in the top row, from left, are Alejandra Underwood, Cristol, Alison Acker, Andrew Greenwood, Maura Kathleen Danehey (holding photo of absent graduate Nicholas Deines), Alyson Jordan Thomaszewski, Bohdan Kantor, Bruce Hightower, Daniel Howard, Dayana Torrez, Emily Pfister, Manuel Vicens, Maria Ignacia Klopf, Samira Mansouri and Sneha Barot. Kneeling are Mary Humphries, Amanda Moore, Jane Fiegen Green, Melia Ungson, Ryoko Reed, Miranda Zengue, and Rafael Sampayo. Not pictured are graduates Michele Peters and Rob Dvorak. (Photo by David Hathcox Photography)

 David Hathcox

The Arlington County government is seeking applications for its 2020 “Neighborhood College” program, which since 2000 has provided local residents with training on civic engagement and leadership skills.

The 25 members of the Class of 2020 will meet on Thursday evenings at the Ellen B. Bozman Government Center, where they will learn about a varied number of facets of civic life. The program is offered simultaneously in English and Spanish; child care is available.

Since 2000, nearly 400 participants have graduated from Neighborhood College, including two future County Board members (Katie Cristol and Matt de Ferranti).

The application deadline is March 29. For information, call (703) 228-7933 or see the Website at www.arlingtonva.us and search “Neighborhood College.”

 

