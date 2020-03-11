The Arlington County government is seeking applications for its 2020 “Neighborhood College” program, which since 2000 has provided local residents with training on civic engagement and leadership skills.
The 25 members of the Class of 2020 will meet on Thursday evenings at the Ellen B. Bozman Government Center, where they will learn about a varied number of facets of civic life. The program is offered simultaneously in English and Spanish; child care is available.
Since 2000, nearly 400 participants have graduated from Neighborhood College, including two future County Board members (Katie Cristol and Matt de Ferranti).
The application deadline is March 29. For information, call (703) 228-7933 or see the Website at www.arlingtonva.us and search “Neighborhood College.”
