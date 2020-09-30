The Arlington County government’s five 55+ Centers remain closed due to the public-health pandemic, but “virtual” and outdoor programs are available free of charge this month and are open to all residents 55 years of age and older.
Residents must pre-register to receive a link to the virtual programs and the outdoor programs. Registration is available at https:// registration.arlingtonva.us or by calling (703) 228-4747, ext. 3.
FOLK-MUSIC SINGALONG OFFERED: A folk-music singalong featuring singer-guitarist Carl Gold will be held Monday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. at Lee Center Park, 5722 Lee Highway. (Registration #911702-06)
NEEDLECRAFT GROUP TO MEET OUTDOORS: An needlecraft group will meets outdoors on Monday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. at Virginia Highlands Park, 1600 South Hayes St. (Registration #911703-09)
LEE BOOK CLUBBERS TO MEET: Members of the Lee Book Club will meet outside to discuss “Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots” by Deborah Feldman on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. (Registration #911402-06)
HEALTH FORUM FOCUSES ON THE GUT: A discussion of gut health with nutritionist Kristin McGill will be held online on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. (Registration #911500-07.)
DRUMMING CIRCLE OFFERED: A drumming circle will be offered on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. at Highview Park, 1945 North Dinwiddie Street. (Registration #911702-07)
HISTORY FORUM FOCUSES ON CONSTRUCTION OF PENTAGON: A discussion of the building of the Pentagon, led by Tom Sipusic, will be held online on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 12:30 p.m. (Registration #911402-08)
‘YARN CRAFTERS’ TO MEET: The Yarn Crafters will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. at the plaza at Langston Brown 55+ Center, 2121 North Culpepper St. (Registration #911703-13)
BASICS OF BIRDING OFFERED: A discussion of birding, led by naturalist Ken Rosenthal, will be offered online on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. (Registration #911400-16)
MUSICAL SERENADE FEATURES ACOUSTIC WORKS: An acoustic hour featuring music from the 1950s to today will be presented on Friday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. at Virginia Highlands Park, 1600 South Hayes St. (Registration #911802-04)
LINE DANCERS TO GATHER: Line dancing is offered on Friday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. at Virginia Highlands Park, 1600 South Hayes St. (Registration #911701-06)
TOUR OF FORT C.F. SMITH PARK OFFERED: Historian John McNair will host an exploration of Fort C.F. Smith Park, 2411 24th St. North, on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. (Registration #902009-02)
