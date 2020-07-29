The Arlington County government’s recently adopted “Age-Friendly Action Plan” has won the approval of AARP.
The plan, adopted by County Board members in June, lays out a host of efforts to improve the lives of the county’s seniors in areas ranging from housing and transportation to recreation.
It also recognizes that “an age-friendly community is good for every resident,” County Board Chairman Libby Garvey said.
Arlington government officials in 2018 joined AARP’s Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities, which provided the framework for the action plan approved earlier this summer. The effort was led by the Arlington Area Agency on Aging.
