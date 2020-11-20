The nation’s poet laureate, Joy Harjo, will join Arlington poet laureate Holly Karapetkova and others taking part in a public-art installation designed to promote poetry in the community.
“Visual Verse,” designed by Arlington Arts (a division of Arlington Economic Development), will project words from acclaimed poets from 6 to 9 p.m. at the following locations:
• Dec. 2: 2011 Crystal Drive, featuring words of Luisa Igloria.
• Dec. 9 Penrose Square (2597 Columbia Pike), featuring words of Marjan Naderi).
• Dec. 16: Lyon Village Shopping Center (3133 Lee Highway), featuring words of Karapetkova.
• Dec. 23: Shirlington Library (4200 Campbell Ave.), featuring words of Harjo.
Their work will be brought to life by noted artist Robin Bell, using the latest projection technology.
“We are excited to bring poetry directly to the Arlington community during this unprecedented time,” Karapetkova said. “2020 has been a challenging year in so many ways, and we hope that Visual Verse can provide words of beauty, hope and solace for the people in our community and beyond.”
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
