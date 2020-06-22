The Arlington County government’s auditor says serving a couple of years at the top of a professional organization will pay dividends both for him and for county residents.
Chris Horton, who has served as the government’s auditor since 2017, has been tapped as president-elect of the Association of Local-Government Auditors, and then likely will rotate in as president of the organization.
“I definitely see this as a benefit, not only for my own personal development but also for the county,” Horton said during a recent briefing to County Board members. “It really plugs me into a lot of valuable information in the local-government-auditing field.”
The organization, founded in 1989, currently has about 300 organizational and 2,500 individual members. County Board Chairman Libby Garvey said having Horton high in the leadership ranks indeed is a positive.
“It does help quite a bit,” she said.
The remarks came as Horton laid out his audit plan for the coming year, which will focus on an evaluation of government funding provided to non-profits; COVID-19 cost reimbursement; the effectiveness of housing grants; and the broad theme of risk management, or “issues that would significantly change how we would have to do business in the county.”
Horton also is working to complete ongoing audits on fleet management; contract management in the Department of Technology Services; and overtime in the Sheriff’s Office.
The auditor’s post, which is one of the few jobs in county government that reports directly to the County Board, remains a one-person operation. The Arlington County Civic Federation has called for additional resources for the audit function; County Board members have said they support the idea, but not in the current budget environment.
Horton may get some assistance if Virginia Tech is able to provide an intern to support the office during the coming year. Plans for that are “still in the works,” Horton told County Board members.
