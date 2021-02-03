[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington County Board members recently appointed the following individuals to local boards and commissions:
Patrick Kenney was appointed and Gillian Burgess and John Carten were reappointed to the Advisory Committee on Transportation Choices. Jon Kinney, Bill Ross and Barbara Donnellan were reappointed to the Arlington County Employees’ Retirement System Board. Alice Hogan was reappointed to the Citizens Advisory Commission on Housing. Syed Ahmad was appointed to the Civil Service Commission.
Felecia Brice McFail was appointed to the Commission for the Arts. Lauren Harris, Brian Marroquin and J.J. Singh were appointed and Alexander Cumana was reappointed to the Fiscal Affairs Advisory Commission. Bill Browning and Melody Mobley were appointed to the Forestry and Natural Resources Commission. Elizabeth Gallagher was appointed to the Neighborhood Complete Streets Commission. Alicia Guajardo was reappointed to the Partnership for Children, Youth and Families. Chris Yarie and Harrison Wadsworth were reappointed to the Transportation Commission.
