Erik Gutshall, who was elected to the Arlington County Board in 2017 and had been tapped as its vice chairman for 2020, died April 16, several months after being diagnosed with brain cancer.
He death came two weeks shy of what would have been his 50th birthday, and was announced in a Facebook posting by his wife, Renee. They have three children.
Gutshall was serving on the Planning Commission when, in 2016, he challenged incumbent board member Libby Garvey in the Democratic County Board primary. Although Gutshall fell short in that race, a year later he was elected to succeed Jay Fisette, who had retired after 20 years on the body.
During his County Board tenure, Gutshall supported housing and small-business initiatives. He likely would have been tapped to chair the board for 2021.
Gutshall had missed several County Board meetings in early 2020 when it became clear his health was deteriorating. He announced his planned resignation several weeks later.
A special election will be held to fill the seat, but details of the timing remain unclear.
More will be forthcoming.
