County Board members recently made the following appointments to Arlington boards and commissions.
Kenneth Matzkin was appointed to the Board of Equalization of Real Estate Assessments. Todd Yeatts was appointed to the Economic Development Commission.
Claire Noakes and Samuel Rice were appointed to the Fiscal Affairs Advisory Commission. Christopher Dour was appointed to the Industrial Development Authority.
