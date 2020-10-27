County Board members on Oct. 20 made the following appointments to local boards and commissions:
Carol Patch was appointed to the Commission on Aging. Rolf Blank was reappointed to the Community Development Citizens Advisory Commission. Asha Patton Smith was reappointed to the Community Services Board. Todd Yeatts was appointed to the Crystal City Citizen Review Council. Jennifer Derosel, Emily Priaulx and Emily Pfister were reappointed to the Disability Advisory Commission.
Joan McIntyre and Stephen D’Alessio were appointed and Mike Hanna and Claire O’Dea were reappointed to the Environment and Energy Conservation Commission. John Aiken was appointed ot the Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board. Michael Hemminger was appointed to the Citizens Advisory Commission on Housing. David Timm and Nicole Merlene were appointed ot the Tenant-Landlord Commission.
County Board member Takis Karantonis has been appointed to serve as a Virginia vice chairman of the Metropolitan Washington Air Quality Committee.
(1) comment
As usual, the appointments and re-appointments don't reflect the social, economic, racial, and ethnic diversity of Arlington County. Why doesn't Scott McCaffrey ever report that? Same for the Arlington Civic Federation an its component organizations, which the Sun Gazette has supported for decades.
