Arlington County Board members recently made the following appointments to local boards and commissions:
Chloe Burke was appointed to the Commission on Aging. Jordan Lewis was appointed to the Commission for the Arts. Megan Mack was appointed to the Partnership for Children, Youth and Families. Daniel Githens was appointed to the Human Rights Commission. Noreen Hannigan was appointed to the Urban Forestry Commission. Patricia Norland was reappointed to the Urban Forestry Commission.
Stephanie Achugamonu, Jimmy Carcamo Campos, Peyton Fern, Anna Trainum and Georgia Dean were appointed and Jason Ho, Yasmina Mansour, William McLennan, Gillian Wagner, Aden Selassie, Ava Boston, Kate Allen, Philip Wince, Marshal Maguire, Paul Cuento, Sophie Snider and Jackie Kabiri were reappointed to the Teen Network Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.