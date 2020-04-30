Arlington County Board members recently made the following appointments to county boards and commissions:
Mary Hogan and Jose Penaranda were reappointed to the Board of Equalization. Tad Lunger was reappointed to the Board of Building Code Appeals. Suzanne Joy was appointed and Dori Mitchell was reappointed to the Community Services Board.
Leo Sarli was appointed to the Planning Commission. David Tornquist and Justin Wilt were appointed to the Sports Commission. Evelio Rubiella was reappointed to the Urban Forestry Commission. County Board member Matt de Ferranti was appointed to the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.
