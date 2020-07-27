Arlington County Board members on July 21 paid tribute to the late Jim Pebley, a veteran civic activist who died earlier in the summer.
“We were so lucky to have him with us as long as we did,” County Board Chairman Libby Garvey said, calling Pebley a “great guy” who was active on a variety of issues.
Pebley, who retired to North Carolina three years ago, died of cancer there June 23 after an 18-month battle with lung cancer. He was 69 years old.
Pebley’s activism in Arlington came after a career as a U.S. Navy aviator. When assigned to the Pentagon, he had moved to the Waycroft-Woodlawn neighborhood near Virginia Hospital Center, and threw himself into a service on a host of issues, including public safety, emergency preparedness and the epic battle royale over restrictions on chickens in the county.
“I just adored Jim,” County Board member Katie Cristol said, noting Pebley’s work on behalf of Republican causes in a Democratic community.
She noted that, had Pebley ever run for public office, “he likely would have prevailed, given his deep community connections and his just tremendous charm.”
In recent years, even after his move to the Carolinas, Pebley remained an important conduit between Arlington and its namesake ship, the USS Arlington. Last summer, while battling cancer, Pebley drove the 7.5 hours to Arlington to participate in a celebration of the U.S. Navy ship’s crew.
Among his bequests was a $10,000 contribution to support completion of a scale model of the USS Arlington, which will be displayed in the lobby of the county government’s Ellen M. Bozman Governmental Center. When the ceremony eventually is held, “Jim will be with us there in spirit,” Garvey said.
• • •
