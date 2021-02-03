[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington County Board members recently appointed the following individuals to chair government boards and commissions for 2021:
Jennifer Connoras was designated chair and Kristi Sawertas vice chair of the Aquatics Committee. Clifton Gruver was designated chair of the Building Code Board of Appeals. Eric Berkey was designated chair of the Citizens Advisory Commission on Housing. Joan McIntyre was designated chair and Timothy Effio vice chair of the Climate Change, Energy and Environment Commission.
Rosemary Ciotti was designated chair of the Disability Advisory Commission. Michelle Santuoso and Sharon Valencia were designated co-chairs of the Emergency Preparedness Advisory Commission. Avril Sisk was designated chair of the Economic Development Commission. Steve Baker was designated chair of the Fiscal Affairs Advisory Commission. Phil Klingelhofer was designated chair of the Forestry and Natural Resources Commission. Helenanne Connelly was designated chair of the Human Rights Commission. Edwin Fountain was designated chair of the Industrial Development Authority.
Mary Crannell was designated chair of the Information Technology Advisory Commission. Kathleen McSweeney was designated chair and Stacy Snyder vice chair of the Joint Facilities Advisory Commission. Bill Ross was designated chair and Shruti Kuppa vice chair of the Park and Recreation Commission. Michael Griffin was designated chair of the Partnership for Children, Youth and Families. Jim Lantelme was designated chair and Daniel Weir vice chair of the Planning Commission. David Timm was designated chair of the Tenant-Landlord Commission. Marguerete Luter was designated acting chair of the Commission on the Status of Women. Fred Scheler was designated chair of the Advisory Board on Trespass Vehicle Towing.
In addition, County Board members Takis Karantonis and Christian Dorsey were appointed co-chairs of the Audit Committee.
