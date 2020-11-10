Redevelopment of the parcel itself remains a work in progress, but pending Arlington County Board action on Nov. 17, Nauck Town Square will officially become “John Robinson Jr. Town Square.”
Board members are expected to ratify the renaming after a public hearing, one that most likely will give supporters of the proposal a chance to expound on its importance. No opposition has bubbled up.
Robinson (1934-2012), dubbed the unofficial “mayor of Green Valley,” was a civic activist who ran the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and was active in food/clothing/furniture drives and efforts to rid the community of its drug scourge in the 1980s.
Robinson also published the Green Valley News, a compendium of local items, for four decades.
For years, the square that served as a centerpiece of the community was little more than some trees, chairs and benches. Construction to transform it into a showplace has been ongoing for well over a year at the parcel, located where 24th Street South, South Kenmore Street and South Shirlington Road come together.
Voters approved funding for the project in a 2018 referendum; County Board members in 2019 approved the final procedural steps needed to move forward, including purchase of an adjoining parcel.
The renaming proposal emanated from the Green Valley Civic Association. Over the past few months, the renaming has won the support of the Park and Recreation Commission, Neighborhood Conservation Advisory Commission, Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board (HALRB) and the civic associations of Shirlington and Douglas Park.
The town square is located across the street from the Green Valley Pharmacy, a community institution run for 65 years by Leonard “Doc” Muse, who died in 2017 at the age of 94. The pharmacy closed not long after his death, and while there have been plans to reopen it, they have yet to come to fruition.
A marker outside testifies to the historic provenance of the pharmacy and the role played in civic life by Muse. Murals of Robinson and Muse by artist Romeo Taylor can be found on the other side of the town square from the pharmacy building.
Even before the Civil War, the Green Valley community (alternately known as Nauck) was one of the rare enclaves in what is now Arlington where free African-Americans could live. After emancipation, more moved into the neighborhood and it became one of the hearts of Arlington’s black community. In recent years, increasing home values have led to a degree of gentrification, but some longtime residents and a number of important facilities (including churches and the local YMCA) remain.
