Before wrapping up its 2020 session, the House of Delegates lauded a century of achievement from an Arlington resident.
The lower house of the legislature saluted Hattie Jones, who turned 100 years old last September and, for the past four decades, has been an institution at Army Navy Country Club, where she works as a greeter and coatroom attendant.
Jones is “admired for her vigor and energetic personality” as well as her kindness, grace and zest for life, noted the resolution, patroned by Del. Rip Sullivan (D-Fairfax-Arlington). It passed the House of Delegates unanimously
A resident of the Arlington View neighborhood, Jones grew up in Upstate New York and had a career with IBM before beginning her affiliation with the country club. She has three children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
