The Arlington Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is recruiting applicants for its spring class, which begins on April 16.
Participants learn to assist others during a major disaster. As part of the effort, they receive 30 hours of training.
There are no age or physical-ability limits on participants.
For information, see the Website at https://emergency.arlingtonva.us/get-involved/cert.
