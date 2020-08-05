The Arlington Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will be offering online training starting Sept. 9, having shifted from its traditional in-person programming due to the public-health situation.
The program is sponsored by the Arlington County government and has trained more than 900 individuals to provide disaster-response services in case of natural or manmade disasters.
“Disasters are unpredictable, but we know there will be another disaster sooner or later, so learning must not stop,” said Les Garrison, who coordinates the program in Arlington. “The skills taught help our community members remain safer and better able to help each other in an emergency.”
Participants will complete training through self-study and online courses, augmented by practice sessions at the Arlington County Fire Department Training Academy when in-person activities resume.
For information on the program, see the Websites at www.arlingtoncert.org and https://emergency.arlingtonva.us/get-involved/cert.
A Spanish-language curriculum is slated to be held in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.