The Arlington Chamber of Commerce will host its 16th annual Hospitality Superstar Awards on Jan. 28.
The event salutes front-line workers at area hotels, restaurants and other hospitality industries for their service keeping Arlington the No. 1 community, dollar-wise, in Virginia in terms of tourism spending.
Honors are presented to employees based on one-time service, breadth of service and lifetime achievement.
The event will run from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel. Admission is $45 for Chamber members, $60 for others.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.
