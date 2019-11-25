Clarendon United Methodist Church will host its 48th annual sing-along of Handel’s “Messiah” (Part 1) on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at the church, 606 North Irving St.
With an orchestra and soloists, the audience sings the chorus part with either scores of their own or those borrowed from the church. A reception will follow.
The suggested donation is $20 per person. For information, see the Website at www.clarendonumc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.