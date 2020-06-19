Jackie Snelling, the longtime chair of the public-services committee of the Arlington County Civic Federation, was honored with the organization’s President’s Award on June 16.
“She’s an amazing woman and has contributed so much to Arlington,” said Sandy Newton, the Civic Federation’s former president, who bestowed the award and remarked on Snelling’s diligence, patience and hard work.
In the past year alone, Snelling has worked to engage the Civic Federation on issues related to flood-mitigation, human trafficking and mental health.
“I was amazed at her organizational skills,” said Newton, who resigned as president midway through the year to address health concerns.
The award was among a number presented at the Civic Federation’s last meeting of the 2019-20 year. Ordinarily, they are handed out during the federation’s spring banquet, but that was canceled due to the public-health pandemic.
Even so, the federation felt that bestowing awards was the right thing to do.
“In difficult times . . . we really want to remember and reflect” on those who serve the community, said Lois Koontz, who heads up the awards committee.
Honored with Exemplary Civic Service Awards were:
• John Seymour of the Williamsburg Civic Association, for serving as “a constant voice for environmental and ecological reforms,” the Civic Federation noted.
“He has set the standard,” said Duke Banks, a former Civic Federation president and member of the awards committee, praising Seymour’s civil and low-key approach to problem-solving.
• Tina Worden, a delegate from Shirlington Dogs II who has taken on a variety of tasks with a “can-do attitude, tact and diplomacy,” Banks said.
Worden is “a firm believer in getting involved . . . [who] never says ‘no’ or ever backs away,” he said.
• Former Commonwealth’s Attorney Theo Stamos, lauded for “decades of outstanding public service,” said Michael Beer, a member of the awards committee.
Stamos joined the commonwealth’s attorney office and rose through the ranks, serving two terms as elected prosecutor from 2012-19.
“We are forever grateful,” Beer said.
• The late County Board member Erik Gutshall, who died in April, was honored for his “thorough and thoughtful” approach to governance.
“Erik was smart, and he cared,” Koontz said, noting he also served as a Civic Federation delegate from Lyon Park.
(Gutshall’s Exemplary Civic Service Award was presented to his widow, Renee.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.