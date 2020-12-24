Delegates to the Arlington County Civic Federation earlier this month approved the slate of nominees for an ad-hoc committee that will spend the next year studying Arlington governance.
But not without some dissent in the ranks.
About 11 percent of those taking part in the Dec. 15 meeting voted against the slate that had been proposed by President Allan Gajadhar. But combine the “no” votes with those who abstained and those who did not respond, and about a quarter of participants opted against supporting the slate.
That’s perhaps not a surprise: In October, when the proposal to empanel the task force was brought to a vote, 10 of the 52 delegates casting ballots voted against the measure. The vote against the slate of delegates most likely was a lingering animosity toward the concept of a task force on the subject, rather than specific members.
The slate proposed by Gajadhar included Nancy Tate, John Vihstadt, Michael Beer, Dave Schutz, Chanda Choun, Sangita Sigdyal, Sharon Valenciais, Keith Fred, Beth Grossman, Kris Brown, Kevin Appel, Whytni Kernodle, Tannia Talento, Duke Banks and Chris Wimbush. About two-thirds of the nominees are current Civic Federation delegates.
The body has been tasked with bringing forward recommendations for consideration on how modernize a governance structure that dates back nearly 90 years.
Among the issues that could be part of the discussion:
• Are the five-member County Board and School Board the right size for a geographically small but very densely populated community?
• Should the current at-large voting for County Board and School Board seats be changed to a district-based approach?
• How much should elected officials be paid?
• Should Arlington move to “instant-runoff” elections for County Board and School Board?
• Should there be term limits imposed on local elected officials?
• Should the county manager be made an elected official?
• Should Arlington consider becoming a city, and if so, what powers should be delegated to a mayor?
Some changes, if they transpire, could be implemented at the local level, while others would require intervention from the General Assembly to amend the Code of Virginia section dealing with Arlington.
Arlington’s current governance structure – a five-member County Board elected at-large – was approved in 1931 by the General Assembly, supplanting the three-member, district-based board of supervisors that had governed the community since 1870.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
