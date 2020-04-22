For 104 years, the Arlington County Civic Federation held its monthly meetings in a group setting. But on April 21, to address the COVID-19 public-health situation, the organization conducted its proceedings in a “virtual” setting.
“We are experimenting,” Civic Federation president Allan Gajadhar said at the opening of the meeting, held on the online platform Zoom. It attracted more than 40 participants and was the first Civic Federation gathering since February, as the March meeting was canceled.
In planning the event, “we’ve tried to think through every contingency – there may be hiccups,” said Gajadhar.
But hiccups were relatively few, as the organization worked its way through a meeting that included consideration of several resolutions as well as an open forum to discuss issues of community concern.
“Our members are engaged in every part of community life,” Gajadhar said. And, despite (or in some cases because of) the virus pandemic, “there are a lot of neighborhood initiatives going on,” he said.
Gajadhar in March became Civic Federation president following the resignation of Sandy Newton due to ill health. Newton is on the road to recovery, Civic Federation officials said. The 2020-21 leadership team will be elected in June.
It’s likely that the two remaining Civic Federation general-membership meetings of the 2019-20 year – in May and June – will be held in an online format. Traditionally, the organization meets at the Hazel Auditorium at Virginia Hospital Center, but large gatherings are off-limits in Virginia for the moment.
The Civic Federation was founded at the dawn of the 20th century by six civic associations, and has grown to more than 80 member organizations. Meetings – whether in person or virtual – are open to the community.
For information, see the Website at www.civfed.org.
