To support members during the current health and economic challenges, the Arlington Committee of 100 has waived membership dues for the year.
Arlington Community Federal Credit Union has stepped in as sponsor, filling the gap left by going dues-less for the organization’s year.
Making the change was “a great way to adapt,” new Committee of 100 president Hannah Dannenfelser said. (Dannenfelser is on the staff of the credit union.)
“We hope you’ll remain engaged,” Dannenfelser told those participating in a Sept. 23 online forum focused on the Arlington government watershed bond on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The Arlington Committee of 100 was founded in 1954 by 11 residents concerned about the polarization that had occurred in preceeding years, as new arrivals to the community often clashed, philosophically and politically, with those who had lived in the county for years.
Like many community organizations, the Committee of 100 has moved its meetings to a “virtual” format since the pandemic. Dannenfelser said meetings will remain virtual for the foreseeable future, with a goal of returning to the dinner meetings that have been held for 50 years at Gerard Phelan Hall on the campus of Marymount University.
On Oct. 14, the organization will host a forum on the state constitutional amendment on redistricting.
In addition to Dannenfelser, officers for 2020-21 include Gerry Laporte (vice chair), Lizzette Arias (secretary), Tamon Honda (treasurer) and Lynn Juhl (immediate past chair). Board members include Michael Anderson, Jeanne Broyhill, Linc Cummings, Bob Garcia, Patrick Hope, Kim Klingler, Brian Marroquín, Scott Pedowitz and John Vihstadt.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtoncommitteeof100.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.