Arlington Community Foundation salutes those on safety-net front lines

When it comes to the Arlington Community Foundation, the password is “nimble.”
“That is going to be the word of the year,” the organization’s board chair, Avril Ussery Sisk, said Sept. 23 at the annual presentation of the William T. Newman Jr. Spirit of Community Awards.
Rather than an individual, the award for 2020 was bestowed collectively on those in Arlington who have maintained the social safety net during the six months (and counting) of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic impact on the community.
They have been “the people who came at this crisis with everything they’ve got,” said Circuit Court Chief Judge William Newman Jr., who in 1991 was the originator of the local community foundation.
“It’s a privilege to present the award to the heroes we are celebrating,” Newman said, offering a personal salute to those who “selflessly put themselves in harm’s way to help others.”
Among those honored with the broad-based award was Norma Hernandez, resident-service manager for AHC Inc., which operates a number of affordable-living communities in Arlington.
With the arrival of the pandemic in March, AHC mobilized resources to assist those who suddenly were without jobs or, in some cases, even food.
“At the beginning, it was a couple people; now it’s growing more and more,” said Hernandez, noting the strain on the safety net and those who work to support it. (“You feel tired, but you feel happy,” she said of the rewards of the effort.)
Phyllis Thompson, a social worker with the Arlington school system, said the pandemic’s impact came like a lightning bolt out of a clear sky.
“They just didn’t know where their next meal was coming from, or how to pay the rent,” she said of those living close to the edge.
In response, “we got creative, became collaborative in a way we’ve not been before,” Thompson said.
That was the ethos being honored with the award, and the words “creative” and “collaborative” also have been the watchwords of the community foundation in recent months.
“People can’t and shouldn’t have to wait” for bureaucratic wheels to get up to speed when confronted with such a crisis, Sisk said.
“We made a conscious effort to listen to what was needed” and then responded quickly, she said.
More than $1 million was moved by the foundation into funds to support safety-net providers. “We did our best to move that money quickly,” said Jennifer Owens, its CEO.
It was, she said, “a unified push to be as useful and effective as possible.”
“If 2020 has taught us anything, we need to be flexible,” Owens said.
Nearly 70 organizations benefited from that initial burst of funding, and many have reinvented themselves to address the pandemic, said Anne Vor Der Bruegge, director of grants and initiatives for the foundation.
“It’s all hands on deck [to] do what it takes,” she said. “They are giving it 200 percent.”
Past recipients of the Spirit of Community Award have included (in chronological order starting in 1993) Joan Cooper, H. Paul Mount, Anna Barber, Elizabeth Campbell, Walter Tejada, John McCracken, Julia Connally, Charles Overby, Jennie Davis, Jean Berg, Eric Schaeffer, Ralph Johnson, the Woman’s Club of Arlington, Preston Caruthers, Rich Doud, Karen Darner, George Varoutsos, Mary Ann Nirschl, Meg Tuccillo, John Andelin and Ginger Geoffrey, Lola Reinsch, Mary Ann Moran, Jonathan Kinney, John Milliken, Emma Violand-Sánchez and Dr. Alfred Taylor.
