Arlington County Board members recently made the following appointments to local commissions:
Kate Chutuape was appointed to the Commission on Aging. Jenette O’Keefe and Carol Skelly were reappointed to the Community Services Board. Kevin Vincent was appointed to the Environment & Energy Conservation Commission. Whytni Kernodle was appointed to the Human Rights Commission.
In addition, board members named the following individuals to chair their respective advisory commissions for one-year periods:
Anika Kwinana was named to chair the Commission of the Arts. Jenette O’Keefe was named to chair the Community Services Board. Elisa Ortiz was named to chair the Neighborhood Complete Streets Committee. Tim Denning was named to chair the Community Development Citizens Advisory Committee. Chris Slatt was named to chair the Transportation Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.