Arlington County Board members on Nov. 17 made the following appointments to government advisory panels:
Risha Bailey was appointed to the Community Development Citizens Advisory Commission. Brooke Oberwetter was appointed to the Crystal City Citizens Review Commission. Mike Staples and Nancy Anderson were appointed to the Fire Trial Board. Zakiya Worthey was appointed to the Northern Virginia Juvenile Detention Center Commission.
Portia Clark, Charles Monfort, Richard Price and Robin Stombler were appointed to the Public Facilities Review Committee. Kevin Yam was appointed and Bill Dunn and Scott Pedowitz were reappointed to the Economic Development Commission. Mark Lincoln and Bill Ross were reappointed to the Park and Recreation Commission. Emily Camardo was appointed to the Tenant-Landlord Commission.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(1) comment
Sound of rubber stamps meeting paper...more reasons why your quiet neighborhood is their in-fill redevelopment opportunity.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.