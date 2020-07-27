Arlington County Board members on July 21 made the following appointments to local boards and commissions:
Trish Madden and David Pilch were appointed to the Aquatics Committee. Adele McClure was appointed to the Community Services Board. Daron Coates, Steven Cooper and Catherine Lynch were appointed to the Economic Development Commission. Chanda Choun was appointed to the Fiscal Affairs Advisory Commission.
Jose Quinonez was appointed to the Human Rights Commission. Bill Braswell, Francesca Guerrero, Ed Hilz, Dwight Hlustick and Kevin Sweeney were reappointed to the Neighborhood Complete Streets Commission. Shirley Brothwell was reappointed to the Sports Commission and was designated as chair. Kellen MacBeth was reappointed to the Tenant-Landlord Commission and was designated as chair.
In addition, Josh Folb was named chair of the Joint Committee on Transportation Choices.
