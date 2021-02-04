[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington County Board members on Jan. 26 formally designated Feb. 4 as “Optimist Day” in Arlington, saluting members of Optimist International at the local, national and international levels for their support of young people.
Optimist Day is celebrated throughout the world the first Thursday of every February to salute the 2,400 clubs and 70,000 members internationally. Collectively, the organization carries out more than 6,500 service projects that serve 6 million young people per year.
The Optimist Club of Arlington is perhaps best known for initiatives that include college scholarships, oratorical and essay contests, and support of youth-sports efforts.
