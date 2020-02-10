Zeleke Taffesse, a crossing guard serving Taylor Elementary School in Arlington, was one of four crossing guards statewide named tops in their field as part of the Feb. 10-14 commemoration of Crossing Guard Appreciation Week.
A total of 70 different crossing guards across the commonwealth were nominated for the award, which is sponsored by the Virginia Department of Transportation and Safe Routes to School.
It is the fourth year that at least one Arlington crossing guard was won statewide honors.
Arlington Superintendent Cintia Johnson praised “Mister Z” and Arlington’s other crossing guards at the Feb. 6 School Board meeting.
“These are dedicated staff who are out every morning and afternoon to make sure our students can cross the street safely,” Johnson said.
Crossing guards perform services for the school system, but are employed by the Arlington County Police Department
