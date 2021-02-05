Arlington detective garners VFW law-enforcement award

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington County Police Detective Gregory Sloan recently was presented with the “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year” award from John Lyon Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3150.
Over his 30 years of service, Detective Sloan has served as a midnight patrol officer, a police evidence technician, a member of the SWAT team and in his current role as an SVU detective.
Replacing the usual VFW Awards Day event, the award was presented by Post 3150 Commander Nick Knowles at the Police Department in front of Sloan’s peers.
Detective Sloan donated the accompanying financial contribution to the Arlington County Friends and Family Foundation.
