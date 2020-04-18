It may be overshadowed by the ongoing public-health and economic crises, but EcoAction Arlington is hoping that the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22 merits community involvement in creative new ways.
The organization is sponsoring a “Virtual Community Earth Month Cleanup,” asking residents to clean up streets, sidewalks, driveways and cul-de-sacs through April 30.
“Litter, especially plastic pollution, is a huge issue,” said Elenor Hodges, the organization’s executive director. “Despite being forced to cancel our in-person cleanup events this month, we still wanted to offer people the opportunity to make a difference safely while walking outside.”
“Every bit of litter we keep out of our environment makes a difference,” Hodges said. “In addition to being unsightly, plastic pollution can cause lots of problems in marine ecosystems. Millions of animals are killed by plastics every year, from birds to fish to other marine organisms.”
Interested participants should start by visiting EcoAction Arlington’s Website (www.ecoactionarlington.org), which has step-by-step guidance on how to get involved. A data-collection form is available to download to track what types of litter tare collected.
“There will also be a prize drawing for everyone who participates and completes the online digital reporting form before midnight on May 1,” officials said.
