[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will offer its first volunteer-training initiative in Spanish this spring.
The effort, conducted in collaboration with the Arlington County Department of Public Safety Communications and Emergency Management, will run weekly starting in April in an “online” format. (Efforts will be made the provide classes in an in-person setting if public-health conditions permit.)
Like previous classes offered in English, it is designed to create a group of residents who can care for themselves and others during and after an emergency, and support the county government’s emergency-response efforts.
For information and registration, see the Website at https://emergency.arlingtonva.us/cert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.