[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Gallery Underground, an exhibition space of the Arlington Artists Alliance, will present “Dreams and Nightmares,” a national juried exhibition, running Feb. 1-26.
Juried by DC sculptor Emily Francisco, the works chosen from around the country range from dreamy and figurative abstracts and humorous daydreams, to eerie landscapes and depictions of terrifying, living-nightmare psychotic episodes, organizers said.
The gallery is located at the Crystal City Shops, 2100 Crystal Drive, and is open weekdays form 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or by appointment.
For information, see the Website at www.galleryunderground.org or call (571) 483-0652.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.