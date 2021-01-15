[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
AGLA (the Arlington Gay & Lesbian Alliance) has re-elected four board members for 2021 and announced its leadership team for the year.
Bruce Hightower will continue as president, with Daniel Hays as treasurer and Derrick “Otter” Starr as secretary. Dani Butler will continue as a director.
The organization was founded in 1981 as the Arlington chapter of the Virginia Gay Alliance, later becoming independent and taking its current name. In 2015, AGLA expanded its reach across Northern Virginia, but retained the name.
For information, see the Website at www.agla.org.
