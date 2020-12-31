The Arlington Historical Society has engaged Milner Associates Preservation to study its Hume School property and determine what preservation steps should be taken both in the interior and exterior of the 130-year-old building.
“We have asked the Milner group to evaluate the museum and make recommendations to ensure the building is maintained for future generations,” society leaders said. “They are also providing suggestions for building use to optimize exhibit space, climate-controlled storage space and accessibility issues, so that all can enjoy this treasure for years to come.”
The building dates to the early 1890s, and was deeded to the society by the Arlington School Board after its useful life as a school came to an end in the late 1950s.
Located on Arlington Ridge Road overlooking Pentagon City, the Hume School is its own local historic district and is listed both on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
The Arlington Historical Society is in the midst of its annual Bellringer Campaign, a fund-raising effort named to honor the bell that sits atop the Hume School and has been rung for generations.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org.
