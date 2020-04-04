Its facilities may be closed and its programs postponed, but the Arlington Historical Society is keeping the public in the loop with “virtual” programming.
The Arlington Historical Museum, located at the Hume School on Arlington Ridge Road, is closed for the duration of the public-health crisis, but “the museum director continues to refresh existing exhibits and to add new ones,” the organization said in its quarterly newsletter.
Among the exhibits that will be available to visitors when normalcy returns is a new model of the Mary Carlin Home, a miniature that shows the property’s exterior and then opens to show the interior.
The home is named for Mary Carlin, the granddaughter of William Carlin – an Arlington tailor who was the namesake of both the Glencarlyn and Carlin Springs communities. A teacher, she lived in the property until her death in 1905.
Also coming when the museum is reopened is an exhibition about local businesses that have become part of the fabric of the community.
For now, several exhibits and dozens of videos about local history are available on the Website at www.arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org.
Traditionally, the Ball-Sellers House – another Historical Society property – is closed for the winter months for maintenance, and in recent months there have been repairs to the roof, improvements to the greenery, painting and replacement of window shutters and a number of carpentry projects.
“All this attention creates a great experience for visitors,” the organization noted. “Even though our opening day has been postponed, we’ll reopen – and when we do, we’ll be able to help visitors travel back in time.”
The society’s April and May programming, including a planned annual dinner, have been canceled. Many events are expected to be held later in the year, when conditions warrant.
Currently, plans call for the annual meeting to be held on June 11 at Reinsch Library on the main campus of Marymount University.
The business portion of the meeting, where new officers and other directors will be elected, is expected to be short. It will be followed by a public lecture, “The Ground Observation Corps in Arlington.”
Expected to be nominated for officer positions for 2020-21 will be Cathy Hix, president; Robert White, vice president; Sean Denniston, secretary; and John Tuohy, treasurer. George Axiotis, Annette Benbow, Tom Dickinson, Gerry Haines, Patrick Hope, Tracy Hopkins, Jessica Kaplan, Lara McCauley, Annette Marrero-Olivera, David Pearson and Karl VanNewkirk are expected to be chosen as directors.
In the event that an in-person meeting is not possible in June, it will be conducted electronically.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.