Arlington Independent Media has announced plans for its annual meeting and is putting out a call for nomination of board members.
The annual meeting is slated for Oct. 25. At the meeting, six of the board’s 14 members will be chosen.
Candidates for the position must become members of the organization no later than 45 days prior to the meeting, and must either be residents of Arlington or the designated representative of an Arlington business or organization.
Those with business and/or non-profit leadership experience, previous service on similar boards and strategic community relationships are particularly invited to apply.
The nomination deadline is Sept. 10. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonmedia.org.
[tongue]Arlington Independent Media? Another oxymoron added to the list....smart growth, affordable housing, urban village....AIM is just another propaganda outlet for one-party government.
