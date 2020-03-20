Plans to use art to explore the 60th anniversary of a seminal civil-rights moment in Arlington history are being delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but there still will be a chance for Arlington residents to see artwork on the subject in coming months.
The Arlington County government had planned to mark the 60th anniversary of sit-ins at Arlington lunch counters with special programming on the Arlington Art Truck, using prints by Amos Paul Kennedy Jr. to immerse the public in the experience.
Public-health concerns have forced a change in plans.
The “activation,” as county officials are terming it, has been postponed until the spring of 2021, said Jim Byers, marketing director for Arlington Cultural Affairs, an arm of Arlington Economic Development.
However, some of the artwork can be viewed on the Arlington Transit “Art on the ART” bus, which provides a rolling backdrop for artists.
“We’ll be evaluating the situation with COVID-19 in the next several weeks, in the hopes that we can move forward with the second (summer) activation as scheduled,” Byers said.
For Kennedy, a noted printmaker, the connection with Arlington goes back to his work with the community detailing the history of the 1959 desegregation of Stratford Junior High School, and “it was determined that he would be ideal to also work on this project,” Byers said.
The sit-ins in Arlington occurred over the course of 11 days in June 1960, part of similar civil-rights activism across the segregated South.
The local effort began just after the lunchtime rush on June 9, 1960, when a dozen people walked into the People’s Drug Store at 4709 Lee Highway and requested to be served at the counter – a privilege that, under Virginia state law and the practice of many businesses, was reserved for white patrons.
In ensuing days, the sit-ins spread to the likes of Drug Fair, Lansburgh’s and Kann’s, all of which operated lunch facilities as part of their Arlington establishments.
On June 22, the F.W. Woolworth outlet in Shirlington announced it would begin serving all patrons at its counter, a move followed by the other targeted establishments as well as the likes of McCrory’s, Hecht’s, Hot Shoppes, Waffle Shops and G.C. Murphy’s.
Kennedy created seven cards to commemorate the sit-ins, each with quotes from one of those involved in the historic protests, which were slated to be available to the public as collectibles. It is large-scale versions of those cards that are viewable on the ART bus.
When the effort is re-started in 2021, there are expected to be a variety of community events, focused both on the history of the civil-rights efforts in Arlington and the print-making process. The Black Heritage Museum of Arlington is a partner in the initiative.
Although public-health concerns are curtailing efforts for 2020, County Board Chairman Libby Garvey said it was a positive thing for the public to learn about the civil-rights history in their community.
“As we celebrate our 100th anniversary [of being named ‘Arlington’] this year, we encourage people to not only look back and think about our history over the past 100 years, but to also look forward and think about where we want to go in our next 100,” she said.
