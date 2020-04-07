The Arlington library system’s “Arlington Reads” initiative will, like so many things this spring, have a modified format to account for the ongoing COVID-19 public-health crisis.
Library officials have announced that “You Never Forget Your First: A Biography of George Washington” by Alexis Coe will be the featured tome, with special events in coming weeks held “virtually” to discuss the work.
The book discusses “how our Founding Fathers and Mothers confronted uncertain times and harrowing situations, and what their stories teach us today,” library officials said.
County libraries currently are closed, so hard copies of the book cannot be checked out, but it is available as an e-book or through local bookstores or online retailers.
Online discussions of the book will be held Mondays on Facebook (11 a.m.) and Goodreads (7 p.m.), with a special online discussion with the author slated for May 3. (For full details, see the Website at https://bit.ly/2V7BBvc.)
Since 2006, the “Arlington Reads” initiative has featured both national and international fiction and non-fiction authors. “The program brings together people to talk about books and the important topics of our time,” library director Diane Kresh said.
The program is supported by Friends of the Arlington Public Library.
