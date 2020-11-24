The Arlington library system is offering “book bundles” for young readers, part of the library system’s outreach effort as its branches remain shuttered.
Bundles of 10 picture books or 10- early-reader books are available for pickup at Central Library during the hours of holds-pickup, with a limit of one per library card. Each bundle has a 21-day checkout period, and can be renewed.
Books can be returned to book drops at county libraries on an individual basis, or all at once.
