If Johnny Parfomak’s story sounds a little fishy, fear not – he’ll soon have the paperwork to prove his tale.
Parfomak, a seventh-grader at Swanson Middle School, is being recognized by the District of Columbia government for catching a 25.5-inch, 7.5-pound catfish in the Tidal Basin, making him the debut record-holder for the species in the youth-angler division of the city’s Recreational Angling Records Program.
The program, run by the D.C. Department of Energy & Environment’s Fisheries and Wildlife Division, was inaugurated in 2012 to recognize outstanding catches by licensed anglers in its waters. The youth category is for anglers 15 and younger.
Parfomak, 13, began fishing at age 3 and caught his record fish late last year using cut mackerel on a “fish-finder” rig while on an outing with his father (Paul) and younger brother (Kasper).
Before going on the hunt for a record, he studied the best methods and locations for catfishing in the D.C. area.
The catch was officially identified, weighed and measured by a government biologist to qualify it for the record. The paperwork to make it official is being processed.
Parfomak already has a goal for 2020 – he wants to set the D.C. record for another fish species.
For information on the program, see the Website at https://doee.dc.gov/page/recreational-angling-records-program.
