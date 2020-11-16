Arlington neonatal-kitten effort expands across region

It has been a little over three years since the Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA) debuted an effort to offer neonatal care for kittens with special health needs, using foster families to provide services.
Over the past 12 months, nearly 1,500 kittens have been served by more than 250 foster families, and the once exclusively local effort has grown across the region. Six animal shelters and related organizations are partnering with the Arlington shelter to provide care to animals that otherwise most likely would have to be euthanized.
“A call goes out, our transport volunteers spring into action, and the kittens come to AWLA,” the organization said in its recently distributed annual report.
The effort – dubbed “Kitten College” – is to provide services to at-risk kittens that, “in addition to being the most vulnerable shelter animals, are also the most adoptable, if they can survive the first weeks of life.”
NOVA Cat Clinic has served as sponsor for the Kitten College initiative. Current partners include the Middleburg Humane Foundation; Prince George’s County Animal Shelter; Anne Arundel County Animal Shelter; No More Chasin’ Tails in Newport News; the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria; and the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick and Clarke counties.
“Our hope is that this movement will continue to grow, saving kittens across the country,” the Animal Welfare League of Arlington reported.
Below is the original Sun Gazette article written in the summer of 2017 about the initiative:
No less a judge of artistry and beauty than Leonardo da Vinci once said (presumably in Italian) that “the smallest feline is a masterpiece.” Those who eased into an Animal Welfare League of Arlington classroom the evening of June 14 would be hard-pressed to disagree.
They were on hand for an informational briefing as the shelter ramped up efforts to provide community-based neonatal care to kittens.
The goal? Offering home-based care for endangered newborn cats with special challenges, helping them beat the odds and grow strong enough to become adoptable.
“The idea is to triage them and have a safe place for them – [community] involvement is key to what we’re doing,” said Marnie Russ of the National Kitten Coalition, who with Jamie Nicholas led two information sessions that, as events with kittens often will, drew large crowds.
Arlington is the first step on a journey to a broader effort. “We’re expecting to have quite a bit of success here and open it up regionally,” Russ said.
Among those on hand for the first of two presentations was Randi Cohen Coblenz of Arlington.
“I’m really a dog person, but I’ve heard there’s a need,” she said in explaining her presence.
A need, indeed: Neonatal kittens are the most-euthanized animals in shelters across the nation, according to Russ. But there is hope – kittens born as light as 2 ounces can be nurtured to long-term health.
“They’re pretty resilient,” Russ said. “They’re really not as fragile as you think.”
A $25,000 donation by Ted and Willa Lutz will allow the Animal Welfare League to open a neonatal-kitten nursery, the first of its kind in the region. The “Kitten Academy” will care for hundreds of newborn cats per year, officials estimate.
Nicholas, who has served as a surrogate for a number of kittens, noted that they need to be at least 8 weeks old and 2 pounds to be available for permanent adoption.
Despite the rigors of providing medical attention and helping develop the personalities of the young cats, “it’s hard to be stressed” when doing such rewarding work, Nicholas said.
And when word gets out that you have newborn kittens in the house, “you’re going to have so many friends,” Russ noted.
Like newborn human babies, “all they do pretty much is eat, sleep and poop,” Russ acknowledged, but “every kitten has their own personality, even at this age.”
If early indications are a predictor, the local community appears ready to step up to the task put in front of it.
“We had so much interest, we had to schedule two back-to-back sessions,” said Chelsea Lindsey, a communications specialist for the Animal Welfare League.
Some good news for prospective participants in the effort: Even those who have family members allergic to cats can consider taking part, since kittens have yet to develop the dandruff that can trigger allergies.
Some bad news: “If you have kittens, you are going to have diarrhea,” Russ said. (To clarify: the kittens, not their caretakers.)
Those who go through training to be caregivers will be able to pick their level of involvement, from working with largely healthy kittens getting ready for adoption, to helping “bottle babies” that need round-the-clock attention to gain weight and shake off diseases.
Coblenz said she would be interested in taking part. “I don’t mind the work. Maybe it’s my motherly instinct,” she said.
While most of the effort will be conducted at the homes of volunteers, shelter staff will be standing by to provide support, assistance and medical intervention, as needed.
“We will always have your back,” Russ said. “You will never, ever be on your own.”
For information on the initiative, see the Web site at www.awla.org.
