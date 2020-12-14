Arlington County Police Officer Anthony Gatto was among 18 law-enforcement personnel from across the region who were cited Dec. 11 with the area’s 23rd annual “Law Enforcement Awards of Excellence for Impaired Driving Prevention.”
Owing to current public-health conditions, awards were bestowed “virtually” by the Washington Regional Alcohol Program, known as WRAP.
“This year’s awardees represent the front lines in greater Washington’s continuing fight against drunk driving,” said WRAP president Kurt Erickson. “Their collective effort to annually arrest and remove nearly 14,000 drunk drivers from Washington-area roadways has undoubtedly saved lives.”
Founded in 1982, WRAP is a coalition of diverse interests using effective education, innovative programs and targeted advocacy to end alcohol-impaired driving and underage drinking in the Washington region. Among its initiatives is the SoberRide service, which provides free rides home (via Lyft) for would-be drunk drivers during high-risk times of the year.
This award presentation – viewable online at https://youtu.be/o6Bs9JsUZak – were dedicated in memory of Metropolitan Police Department Motor Patrol Officer Anthony Simms, who lost his life to an impaired driver while on duty during the 1996 Memorial Day weekend.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
