If you think that now is the time to showcase your desire to rhyme, and if you think a modest amount of dough would help the creative juices flow, the Arlington County government has an opportunity waiting for you.
The county government is seeking its next “poet laureate” for a two-year term beginning July 1 in a program managed by the county library system and the Division of Cultural Affairs.
The selectee “will serve as an advocate for poetry and the literary arts and will advance Arlingtonians’ consciousness and appreciation of poetry in its written and spoken forms,” county officials said. “He or she will represent Arlington County’s commitment to fostering a creative environment that encourages collaboration, innovation and community participation.”
“Our new poet laureate will work with our community to awaken the poet in all of us,” said Michelle Isabelle-Stark, the county government’s cultural-affairs chief.
Arlington established the poet-laureate post in 2016; Katherine Young held the post for two years, but Arlington leaders did not renew the modest funding for the position in 2019 and it went dormant despite requests that it be kept alive. Friends of the Arlington Library has provided some of the funding for the position.
The application deadline is March 24. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, a resident of Arlington and have a track record of publishing original poetry. The selectee will receive an honorarium of $1,500 per year to fulfill the duties of the post.
For information, see the Website at https://departments.arlingtonva.us/poet-laureate/.
While Arlington’s poet-laureate position is relatively new, Virginia has had one since 1936, a year before the national poet-laureate position was created.
