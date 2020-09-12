Want another hopeful sign that a degree of normalcy may resume eventually? The Optimist Club of Arlington is planning its traditional Christmas-tree sale.
The Optimist Club has been selling trees at the corner of Lee Highway and North Glebe Road for three quarters of a century. The site has been a prime location for banking institutions (Wells Fargo currently occupies it), and despite concerns that the parcel eventually may fall to redevelopment, club members are able to call it their own during the four-week sale.
More than a thousand trees are sold each year, ranging in size from from 5 to 14 feet tall.
The 2020 sale is expected to open on Friday, Nov. 27 at noon. Sales hours will be Mondays to Thursdays from 2 to 8 p.m., Fridays from noon to 8 p.m., weekends from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. until sold out (although the club usually receives a second shipment of trees in early December, if its supplies run low).
• • •
Find full editions of the Sun Gazette, and bonus features, at https://sungazette.news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.