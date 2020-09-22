Arlington Optimists back to in-person meetings

While many other service organizations across Northern Virginia have curtailed operations or moved to an online-only presence due to the public-health situation, the Optimist Club of Arlington is back with in-person meetings.
The local club, chartered in 1946 and currently led by president Mark Zetlin, resumed its twice-monthly meetings in July at Washington Golf & Country Club, with appropriate precautions (masks and social-distancing).
Among the recent programs was one featuring Arlington resident Rosemary Gibson, author of “China Rx: Exposing the Risks of America’s Dependence on China for Medicine.”
Her research details the drug supply and manufacturing chain that increasingly has gravitated from the U.S. to China and the quality-control challenges that have resulted.
The result has impacted everything from Vitamin C to cancer drugs to birth-control pills.
Frank O’Leary, the former Arlington County treasurer and a member of the Optimist Club, said the program was an eye-opener.
“I was truly amazed and distressed to learn that we and the rest of the world are subject to a monopoly of generic drugs by the People’s Republic of China,” he said. “This gives a despotic foreign power undue control over our lives, and should be a matter of concern to all Americans.”
The positive assessment of remarks by Gibson was shared by fellow club member Sue Gartner, who termed it “a great program” and said virtually every member purchased a copy of the book – with one of them reading it in its entirety that night.
The Optimist Club is perhaps best known in the Arlington community for its sponsorship of youth sports (although it also has a robust public-speaking competition for youth and supports students in other ways) as well as its annual Christmas-tree sale, which raises money for those programs. That sale is expected to go on as planned this year at its usual spot on the corner of Lee Highway and North Glebe Road, with public-health precautions in place.
In addition to Zetlin, 2019-20 Optimist officers include Sandy Bushue and Richard Knight (vice presidents), Debbie Whitenton (secretary) and Gerry Marosek (treasurer). In October, Jeff Englander will succeed Zetlin as president.
• • •
For information on the Arlington Optimist Club, see the Website at www.optimistclubofarlingtonva.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.