Arlington park to be named for savior of Washington artifacts

Arlington County Board members on April 18 are expected to endorse the naming of a future park in the Arlington View community in honor of a one-time slave who later became a pillar of the Green Valley community.
“Selina Gray Park” would be the name of a 0.2-acre space that is part of a development that will feature three six-story buildings south of Columbia Pike between South Scott and South Rolfe streets. While privately owned, the park will be open to the public and is expected to include a bocce court, plaza, benches, walkways and landscaping. An historical marker noting important facets in the life of its namesake also will be placed there.
Prior to the Civil War, Selina Norris served as personal maid and, eventually, head housekeeper to Mary Anna Randolph Custis Lee, whose family owned the Arlington House mansion and, under Virginia law of the time, the slaves who lived there. “The two enjoyed a very close relationship,” notes the National Park Service in a biographical sketch of Gray on its Website.
(Mary Custis Lee was the lone surviving child of George Washington Parke Custis, the original owner of Arlington House. In 1831, she married Robert E. Lee. The couple inherited the plantation upon her father’s death in 1857.)
During her enslavement, Norris married Thornton Gray in the same room that Mary Custis had married Robert E. Lee; the Gray union produced eight children.
In May 1861, when the Lee family decamped from Arlington House before federal troops moved in from across the Potomac River in Washington, Mary Lee entrusted the keys to the plantation house to Gray, with a request that she protect artifacts the family was unable to remove in time.
“The continued existence of family heirlooms that had once belonged to Martha Custis Washington [Mrs. Lee’s great-grandmother] and President George Washington can be attributed to Selina Gray’s courageous actions,” county officials said.
Freed during the war, Thornton and Selina Gray purchased a 10-acre property in Green Valley in 1867, remaining there for the remainder of their lives. One of their sons – Harry Gray – in 1881 completed a townhouse on South Quinn Street in Arlington View, which still stands and is located close to the future park.
Selina Gray died in 1907. Her descendants long remained active in Arlington civic affairs.
